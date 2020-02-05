Imtiaz Ali has returned with another interesting version of love and relationship with his movie Love Aaj Kal. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. In 2009, he made the film with the same name starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone as protagonists.

When Love Aaj Kal’s trailer came out, Saif Ali Khan was asked what he thought about it. Actor Jawaani Jaaneman said he liked the trailer of his Love Aaj Kal more. Since then, everyone is curious to know what Sara and Imtiaz say about Saif’s comments.

Love Aaj Kal: Imtiaz Ali breaks the silence about Saif Ali Khan’s statement that his version of the trailer is better than Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan Starrer

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the Rockstar director was asked what he had to say about Saif Ali Khan’s reaction to the advancement of his next movie. Imtiaz Ali said: “Of course he would like (better). Saif was emotionally invested in that movie. I would be angry if I said you like this trailer better. “

The director spoke about his link with Saif Ali Khan. Imtiaz said that while directing the 2009 film starring Saif in the lead, the actor was producing it. Ali shared: “But usually it was the other way around, and I told him not to be late, for example. We had an easy equation, and even in a difficult situation, we both had a connection because we were shameless enough not to let it really bother us. ”

Meanwhile, later in an interview, Saif Ali Khan clarified that he was mocking his daughter Sara Ali Khan as a father when he talked about the Love Aaj Kal trailer. Actor Tanhaji said it is not right to compare both films, since they are completely different, but he is also quite possessive of his own film. He didn’t want to be wrong and had made a slightly competitive joke.

Love Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in key roles. The film will arrive on the screens on February 14, 2020.

