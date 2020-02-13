Imran Khan makes it mandatory for Facebook, Twitter and others to open offices in Pakistan, get registered

Islamabad: The Pakistani government has approved new rules for regulating cyber space, opponents say they can be used to suppress divergent opinions and free speech.

According to regulations that were approved by the government at the end of last month but were not immediately made public, social media companies will be required to help law enforcement agencies gain access to data and remove illegal online content.

Companies that do not comply with the rules run the risk of being blocked online, according to a copy of Reuters regulations.

The adoption of the new rules follows opposition party allegations that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government has tried to intimidate and silence its opponents and allegations of media censorship. The Pakistani army has also had to deal with allegations of crackdown on media and free speech.

But Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqi, the senior information technology officer who drafted the regulations, said the new rules would help “identify and remove unwanted and defamatory online content.”

“We had to do it to maintain the integrity, decency and respect of individuals and the sanctity of institutions,” he said.

The new social media rules are described by the authors as intended to prevent live streaming of online content related to “terrorism, extremism, hate speech, defamation, fake news, incitement to violence and national security.”

Social media companies are required to respond within 24 hours to a request to remove “illegal” material, or six hours in an emergency. They have three months to register with the authorities in Pakistan and must be physically present in Pakistan.

If necessary, companies will be required to provide subscriber information, traffic data, content data and any other information or data required by the regulations.

The rules also stipulate that interpretations of the rules by the authorities in Pakistan “prevail over all Community standards or rules or Community directives or policies or other instruments devised by a social media company.”

catch on

Nighat Dad, who runs the non-profit Digital Rights foundation in Pakistan, says the new rules will give the authorities immovable powers to suppress social media.

“The worrying part for me is that the definition of extremism, religion or culture is so broad and ambiguous, and that means they have this unbridled power to call online content illegal or extremist or anti-state,” she told Reuters.

“I fear that this will be used against dissenting opinions, freedom of expression and for political gain.”

Farieha Aziz, founder of Bolo Bhi, a digital rights advocacy organization, also expressed concern.

“This is the kind of overreach that we were concerned about,” she said. “They try to go beyond the law and try to go beyond what the law allows them.”

.