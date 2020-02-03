Improvement of nickel oxide layer cathodes for lithium-ion batteries

Photo credit: Li, Erickson & Manthiram.

Lithium batteries are used to power most existing electric vehicles, but the time it takes to keep a vehicle running before it needs to be recharged is somewhat limited. In the future, high-nickel oxide cathode materials could help to increase the range of electric vehicles and enable the development of cheaper and more powerful lithium-ion batteries.

Most commercial lithium-ion batteries currently use a significant amount of cobalt in one of their electrodes. However, cobalt is expensive and not particularly common in nature, which significantly increases the cost of manufacturing lithium-based batteries.

Scientists around the world have recently attempted to identify new design strategies that could facilitate the widespread use of these batteries, which in turn could lower the prices of electric vehicles and increase the likelihood of their widespread use. Ultimately, this can be achieved by identifying more common materials that can be used in lithium-based batteries, developing new compositions, developing new production processes, and introducing alternative structural designs.

Published in an article NaturEnergieResearchers at the University of Texas at Austin have made several considerations for the design of high nickel oxide oxide cathodes that could be implemented in lithium batteries over the next ten years. Her study summarizes some of the challenges that typically arise when trying to maximize the energy output of high nickel oxide oxide cathodes. At the same time, some newly emerging designs for the manufacture of lithium batteries are compared with zero-cobalt chemistry.

“As we advance electrification in the transportation sector, the availability and affordability of cobalt could hamper the widespread commercialization of lithium-ion batteries,” Arumugam Manthiram, one of the researchers who conducted the study, told TechXplore. “The main goal of our study was therefore to reduce or eliminate cobalt and to increase nickel in the electrode of a lithium-ion battery.”

The main advantage of using nickel instead of cobalt in electrodes is that it is cheaper and easier to find. In addition, electrodes with a high nickel content achieve a higher charge storage capacity, energy density and longer operating times between charges than cathodes with high amounts of cobalt.

Unfortunately, layered oxide cathodes containing large amounts of nickel can be very difficult to synthesize while still maintaining good performance. In their study, Manthiram and his colleagues proposed a number of strategies that could optimize these current synthetic processes.

“Our most significant accomplishments are that we have been able to synthesize high nickel and lower cobalt electrode materials with good performance in lithium-ion batteries,” said Manthiram. “However, the high nickel content electrode materials tend to degrade in the air. We are currently focusing on stabilizing them to achieve better stability in the air.”

The study, carried out by Manthiram and his colleagues, outlines a number of valuable design considerations that could soon enable the development of cheaper and more powerful lithium batteries using high-nickel oxide cathodes. The researchers also conducted a general evaluation of stabilization techniques that could potentially facilitate the widespread use of lithium-ion batteries and help countries around the world achieve their vehicle electrification goals.

“We are now concentrating on further optimizing and increasing the compositions and stabilizations of the electrode materials we have developed,” said Manthiram.

Wangda Li et al. Nickel-containing oxide cathodes for lithium-based car batteries, NaturEnergie (2020). DOI: 10.1038 / s41560-019-0513-0

