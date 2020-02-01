Improvement of law and order conditions in Delhi, Kejriwal tells Amit Shah after the Shaheen Bagh shooting incident

Elections will come and go, but for the sake of the people of Delhi, improve the situation in the national capital, Kejriwal insisted on Shah.

updated:February 1, 2020, 8:59 PM IST

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to improve the law and order situation in Delhi after a man shot two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, the epicenter of anti-CAA protests.

Elections will come and go, but for the sake of the people of Delhi, improve the situation in the national capital, Kejriwal insisted on Shah.

“Bullets are fired in broad daylight. The law and order situation of Delhi is tattered. The elections will continue to come, politics will continue, but in the interest of the people of Delhi, please pay attention to the law and order improve.” , “Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Two days after a youth had fired a gun at a group of anti-citizenship change law protesters near Jamia University, another man shot two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh. He was later detained. No one was injured in the incident.

