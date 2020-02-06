Improve road networks by predicting the future

CSHub researchers are modeling the future of sidewalks to help traffic departments maintain their sidewalk networks while reducing costs. Photo credit: Luo Chris / Pexels

With a street length of approximately 4.18 million kilometers in the United States, planning road maintenance can be a daunting process.

Currently, transportation departments (DOTs) typically rely on past practices or expert opinions to make maintenance decisions. However, with a $ 420 billion repair backlog for U.S. highways, these conventional methods are becoming less and less effective. Instead, DOTs require more quantitative approaches to manage their tight budgets and repair their aging streets.

In a recent article in Traffic Research Part C: New TechnologiesFengdi Guo, Jeremy Gregory and Randolph Kirchain, researchers at the MIT Concrete Sustainability Hub (CSHub), propose such an approach, known as PTPD (Probabilistic Treatment Path Dependence). PTPD performs better than traditional models, which would require an additional 10 percent annual budget to achieve the same network performance as the present case study.

CSHub researchers have achieved this by facing a fundamental concern that many conventional models shy away from: uncertainty.

Comfortable with uncertainty

The paving is fraught with uncertainties. DOTs are not sure how things will look in five, ten or 20 years. Predicting and including this type of uncertainty can also be difficult – enough to be completely eliminated from many models.

Traditionally, most models weigh the cost and benefit of maintenance decisions for each segment of a network to choose the best one. Your analyzes tend to calculate costs and benefits based on the current year or for a fixed set of future maintenance treatments, without considering uncertainties during the analysis period.

“This could mean that they plan to maintain a new patch segment the same way every time in their lives,” says Guo. “The problem is that this is often not possible. Over time, changes in material prices, deterioration rates of sidewalks and even changes in treatment paths – which are the result of the maintenance measures performed – will require treatments that are not specified in the original Model. “

In order for DOTs to manage their networks efficiently, they should better adapt to the dependency and uncertainty of the treatment pathways.

CSHub research wanted to develop a new model that offered them the greatest possible adaptability. To this end, they considered thousands of treatment plans in future scenarios.

Her model takes a bottom-up approach and looks at each segment in a road network. For each segment, all possible initial treatments and future scenarios are assessed with regard to the material price and deterioration. From there, an optimal treatment route and its total costs are determined for each combination of scenario and initial treatment.

With all of these options, the CSHub researchers then calculated the probability of certain results in road performance – the surface quality of the road – for each combination of initial treatment option and future scenario. This enables them to understand which treatments are likely to get the best results from any changes that may occur. The model then identifies the two treatment options with the most likely results for each segment.

“To choose between these last two options,” says Guo, “our model takes into account the risks associated with each option and the budget available.”

In this case, the risk relates to how the actual performance of a treatment can deviate from the average expected performance. The greater the variance and the more extreme the outlier scenarios, the greater the risk. However, it’s a compromise – riskier treatment can also lead to better performance.

It is up to the POINT to determine how much risk it takes. And it is this risk level that determines which of the last two options you choose for each segment in the road network.

Paving in practice

In several case studies that were discussed in their work, the CSHub researchers analyzed how the risk level affected the choice of treatments in their models and how their model behaves in comparison to conventional models. They found that DOTs, who were less reluctant to risk unexpected results in the performance of a segment, preferred thin asphalt coatings for that segment, which is a cheaper treatment option. With increasing risk aversion, however, the opposite occurred. Instead, the model favored more expensive concrete overlays and full reconstructions of the segment.

Where from?

It boils down to the material price.

“In contrast to asphalt, concrete tends to show lower price volatility,” explains Guo. “This means that DOTs can reliably predict how much concrete treatments will cost. This prevents the type of cost overruns that can occur due to an unexpected increase in asphalt prices.”

The same compromise occurs when it comes to road performance.

“While higher-risk treatments may offer better performance results, these results are more likely to vary,” said Guo. “On the other hand, less risky treatments offer more even performance – although that performance could be a little lower.”

Ultimately, the researchers found that models with moderate risk aversion and a mix of asphalt and concrete performed best because they were able to optimize average performance and variability.

The researchers then compared their PTPD model with a moderate risk to conventional cost-benefit approaches currently used by DOTs.

During a 20-year analysis period, they found that their PTPD model performed better than the conventional model.

The conventional model was able to optimize costs and performance in the short term, but expected no future uncertainties. This resulted in more frequent, less expensive treatments that initially improved results, but resulted in poorer performance and higher costs over time.

The PTPD model instead took a long-term perspective. Uncertainties were taken into account and subsequently better anticipated and adapted to future changes.

This meant that more was invested beforehand in some important, heavily used segments of a network. As a result, the performance and cost benefits in the entire network only became apparent later in the analysis period. At this point, the network less often required simpler and cheaper treatments.

In fact, DOTs would have to spend 10 percent more on the respective case study for the performance of the cost-benefit model and the PTPD model over a period of 20 years.

In the future, Guo and his colleagues hope to extend their analysis to the entire US road network. In addition to costs and performance, the environmental impact of road construction decisions should also be measured.

It is difficult to face uncertainty. But with their latest model, CSHub researchers do just that. Instead of neglecting the uncertainty, they have to tackle it directly. As a result, DOTs can soon expect a drop in backlogs and better roads.

