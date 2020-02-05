Improve AI’s ability to identify students who need help

Photo credit: North Carolina State University

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model that can better predict how much students learn in educational games. The improved model uses an AI training concept called multitasking learning, which can be used to improve both teaching and learning outcomes.

Multi-task learning is an approach in which a model is asked to perform multiple tasks.

“In our case, we wanted the model to be able to predict whether a student would correctly answer every question in a test based on the student’s behavior when playing an educational game called Crystal Island,” said Jonathan Rowe, co-author of a working paper and research assistant at the Center for Educational Informatics (CEI) at North Carolina State University.

“The standard approach to solving this problem is to view the test as a task,” says Rowe. “In the context of our multi-task learning framework, the model has 17 tasks because the test contains 17 questions.”

The researchers had gameplay and test data from 181 students. The AI ​​could look at each student’s gameplay and see how each student answered the first question in the test. By identifying the general behavior of students who answered Question 1 correctly and the general behavior of students who answered Question 1 incorrectly, the AI ​​was able to determine how a new student would answer Question 1.

This function is carried out for each question at the same time. The gameplay that is checked for a particular student is the same, but the AI ​​considers this behavior in the context of question 2, question 3, etc.

And this multi-task approach made a difference. The researchers found that the multi-task model was about 10 percent more accurate than other models that used traditional AI training methods.

“We imagine that this type of model will be used in different ways for the benefit of the students,” says Michael Geden, first author of the work and postdoc at NC State. “It could be used to notify teachers when a student’s gameplay indicates that the student needs additional instructions. It could also be used to simplify adaptive gameplay features in the game itself. For example, to change a storyline to Rethinking a student’s concepts struggles.

“Psychology has long recognized that different questions have different values,” says Geden. “Our work here is based on an interdisciplinary approach that combines this aspect of psychology with the approaches of deep learning and machine learning related to AI.”

“This also opens up the possibility of integrating more complex modeling techniques into learning software, especially learning software that adapts to the needs of the student,” said Andrew Emerson, co-author of the thesis and doctoral student. Student at NC State.

The article “Predictive Student Modeling in Educational Games with Multi-Task Learning” will be featured at the 34th AAAI Artificial Intelligence Conference, February 7-12 in New York, NY. The article was co-authored by James Lester, respected university professor of computer science and director of CEI at NC State; and by Roger Azevedo from the University of Central Florida.

