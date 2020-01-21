It was the Grylls Bear, with whom the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi released her courageous side on a former television show “Man vs Wild” last year. For Grylls, it was nothing but a special experience to come to India and explore her beauty with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Impression that Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Clean India' Drive, Man vs. Wild Fame Bear Grylls to Go Back to India

“It was a great privilege to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the road.” I am a huge fan of the wilderness and beauty of India, not just the terrain but also people. We will go back to India to do more this year, ”said Grylls IANS, recalling his wild and adventurous encounter with PM Modi.

At Grylls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a cleaner place to live was clearly intrigued.

“It was an honor to hear his vision of how he wanted to clean India and to keep India at the forefront of the fight against climate change,” he added.

An episode of Narendra Modi’s premiere entitled “Man vs. Wild” was shot in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. He toured the wild terrain, crossed the river in a makeshift raft, and shared stories from the past – especially about the time he spent two years of his life in the Himalayas in search of God.

