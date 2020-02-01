Impossible ‘follow-on pieces to bring back Henry Czerny

Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie revealed that Henry Czerny is about to return as Eugene Kittridge in the upcoming follow-up pieces.

Christopher McQuarrie continues to reveal a number of interesting newcomers who will be the next two Mission: Impossible films. The following Mission: Impossible films will also bring back a number of similar faces. Christopher McQuarrie announced on Saturday that Henry Czerny is returning to the Mission: Impossible franchise as Eugene Kittridge.

Henry Czerny starred in the first Mission: Impossible film and his return to the franchise has been a big surprise since his character apparently died. Christopher McQuarrie shared the news on his Twitter with a black and white photo of Henry Czerny and the caption: “There is no escaping the past …” You can watch the tweet below.

There is no escaping the past … # MI7MI8 pic.twitter.com/FwZCsAlnqE

– Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) 1 February 2020

Henry Czerny's Eugene Kittridge returns in the Mission: Impossible sequel

Here is the synopsis of Mission: Impossible- Fallout:

Ethan Hunt and the IMF team join forces with CIA assassin August Walker to prevent a disaster of epic magnitude. Arms dealer John Lark and a group of terrorists known as the apostles plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack on the Vatican, Jerusalem and Mecca, Saudi Arabia. When the weapons go missing, Ethan and his crew are in a desperate race against the clock to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.

Mission: Impossible 7 and 8, written and directed by Chrisopher McQuarrie, play the leading role of Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg while Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Nicholas Holt and Henry Czerny return.

Mission: Impossible 7 will appear in the cinema on July 23, 2021, while Mission: Impossible 8 will appear in the cinema on August 5, 2022.

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of Batman’s iconic vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

The appearance of the Batmobile in Titans

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.

