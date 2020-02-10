Impossible ‘7 & 8 Director Tease 3 Stunts From Tom Cruise

Director Christopher McQuarrie teased three dangerous stunts from Tom Cruise in the upcoming Mission: Impossible sequel.

The Mission: Impossible films are perhaps best known for the death-defying stunts that Tom Cruise performs himself, each film seems more dangerous than the last. With at least two more episodes in the Mission: Impossible movie series on the road, fans are excited to see what Tom Cruise plans to outdo himself this time.

During an interview on the Empire Podcast, director Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible 7 and 8, teased three stunts more dangerous than Tom Cruise’s previous one in the follow-up pieces. Although McQuarrie did not disclose details about the stunts, he noted that they will make the helicopter pursuit in Mission: Impossible – Fallout look like “craft toy”:

“We’ve come up with three obscene things he’s doing that I’m scared of, making the helicopter pursuit (in Fallout) look like a toy. (Cruise is) training and he’s calling me and describing what he’s doing and making me laugh and cheer, then I hang up and puke in a bucket. He is now training quite intensively. “

Are you excited to see the stunts that Tom Cruise has planned for the next two Mission: Impossible films? Let us know your opinion about the Tom Cruise films in the comments below!

Written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible 7 stars Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Nicholas Hoult, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny.

Mission: Impossible 7 is expected to be released in cinema on July 23, 2021.

Source: Empire Podcast

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

Sebastian Peris

Canadian film fanatic, political junkie, comic book nerd and enthusiastic about board games.