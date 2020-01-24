Important events in Indore on Friday 24 / Jan / 20

Hyundai Aura marks its presence at Indore

Hyundai Motor India Ltd marks its first city presence after its launch in Delhi on Friday. Hyundai Aura, aimed at ambitious young customers, will redefine the sedan segment with best-in-class features, powertrain options and premium cabin design. On this occasion, the director of sales and marketing, HMIL Tarun Garg, expressed his point of view on the growth strategy of Hyundai India, how Aura will be a pioneer in the sub-compact segment, what advantage the diesel BS VI give Hyundai, HMIL outlook for 2020, etc. .

Speaking at the launch of the all-new Hyundai Aura, CEO and CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, SS Kim, said: “The all-new Aura marks the industry’s first and most important launch of Deacde-2020 . The all-new Aura conveys a modern, breathtaking design, offering versatile features with elegant style and bold character form to offer a new interpretation of Hyundai’s iconic design language of sensual sportiness specially designed for progressive urban and millennial customers . “

“The all-new Aura will be the only 1.2 liter ECOTORQ BS 6 diesel engine equipped with sedans in India, offering superior power, performance and fuel efficiency. With cutting-edge features and superior performance, The All New Aura will be a revolutionary product that will create new excitement and set new benchmarks in the automotive industry, “he added.

The development direction of The All New Aura is defined by ‘Vibrance of Positivity’ and ‘Spirit to Go the Distance’ by Indian Millennial. Defined by the harmony between the four fundamental elements of proportion, architecture, style and technology, the design goal of the new Aura is to bring instinctive beauty, to create emotional value and desirability, resulting in a shimmering sculpture of “sensual sportiness”. The new Aura comes with a smart intelligent AMT that is easy to use and uses an advanced electric actuator with Hyundai technology that allows for a smooth gear change.

