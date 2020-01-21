Impeachment will begin on Wednesday - Mother Jones

Mitch McConnell has laid down the basic rules for impeaching President Trump:

McConnell’s organizational resolution, which he distributed late Monday afternoon, offers each page 24 hours to discuss their opening arguments starting Wednesday, but compressed into two session days. It is unclear whether the Democrats would push to use all their time what the testimony might do after midnight.

After the property managers and Trump’s lawyers put forward their arguments, The senators have 16 hours to question the opposing parties.

After that, the pages Debate for a maximum of four hours whether to summon witnesses or documents at all, followed by a vote on whether this should be done.

…The trial against the Senate does not automatically allow evidence from the House trial. According to GOP officials, a major difference from impeaching President Bill Clinton more than two decades ago. Although the material is printed and made available to the senators, it is only automatically permitted if the majority of the senators agree.

McConnell obviously tries to solve this problem quickly, and he also tries to bore people to death by forcing Democrats to speak for hours. Hopefully Democrats are smart enough not to take the bait. After all, these introductory arguments are not aimed at senators, most of whom already know how they will vote. They are aimed at the public, and that means that they have to be short, targeted and simple. If Democrats can’t actually condemn Trump, they can at least use impeachment to show the American public the highlights of what Trump did.

(The Trump site is already well aware of this. As the post article says, its defense mandate is a “legal version of the scorched earth rhetoric used in the President’s Twitter feeds.” News and talk radio, not the Senate floor.)

The only real question mark on this whole matter is whether the Senate will vote to call witnesses. I suspect, as usual, that McConnell will hold his caucus together and refuse to summon witnesses, but you never know. All it takes is three or four defectors.

Anyway, it looks like things will start on Wednesday and probably end next week.