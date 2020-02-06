Impeachment: Trump talks about defeating Democrats when the US Senate acquits him

US President Donald Trump greeted his followers on Thursday when he celebrated his acquittal in the Senate.

Democrats had indicted Trump in the House of Representatives after accusing him of providing military aid to Ukraine while asking the country to dig up the grievances against Joe Biden, his political rival.

On Wednesday, everyone except a Republican senator voted that he was not guilty of abuse of power and congressional obstruction.

“It was evil, it was corrupt, it was dirty cops, it was leaks and liars, and that should never happen to any other president,” Trump said in the White House response.

“Fortunately, we had great men and women who came to our defense – if we hadn’t, it would have been a terrible incident for our country.”

He called Adam Schiff, a Democrat and leader of the impeachment investigation, a “malicious, terrible person”.

Trump insisted that he didn’t do anything wrong and described himself as a victim of a political gang.

Trump had beaten Mitt Romney earlier that day for voting for his belief.

“I don’t like people who use their beliefs to justify what they know is wrong,” Trump said.

Romeney had said that his “oath to God” was against the president.