Impeachment hearings bring Alan Dershowitz and Mitch McConnell together again

The impeachment season is still in full swing. The Republicans plan to distract America from the fact that its president has rotten. Get a bushel of the most disgusting news of impeachment today.

First we have Mitch McConnell Changing the impeachment rules in the hope that the American people will become so overwhelmed and desperate by despair that they will move on to something else:

“McConnell suggested giving each side 24 hours to present their arguments. These were the same 24 hours that were discussed during Bill Clinton’s impeachment process – but for Clinton, those 24 hours were spread over four days. For Trump, McConnell wants to summarize them in two days. “[The Nation]

Next we have Alan Dershowitz, the man who told a jury with a straight face that O.J. did not and denied that he had ever claimed that a president could be indicted without being found guilty of crime, despite CNN’s video that said:

“It certainly doesn’t have to be a crime,” he said in a television interview in 1998 during President Bill Clinton’s impeachment dispute. “If you have someone who completely corrupts the office of president and abuses trust and who puts our freedom at great risk, you don’t need a technical crime.”

He’s completely changed his mind these days, but when asked if he was wrong twenty-two years ago, Dershowitz claims he was right both times:

“I was not wrong,” answered Dershowitz. “I’m much more correct now than I was then. … I think your viewers have the right to hear my reasoning without two bullies jumping in on everything I say. “

Historically, Dershowitz seems to believe that people who have not committed crimes should be punished, while those who have clearly committed crimes should not, and it seems that he at least remains true to that opinion. [Washington Post]

And while Dershowitz was doing this breathtaking verbal gymnastics on CNN, behind the scenes, Trump’s Lawyers and friends are planning ways to take former national security advisers John Bolton from the impeachment menu and serve Hunter Biden instead. [Washington Post]

And finally that American are mostly just hungry for a functioning government that is not run by people whose only goal is apparently the power of chaos. According to a CNN poll, 51 percent of Americans hope the Senate will step down Donald Trump out of office as a result of impeachment. [Politico]

