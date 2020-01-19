Impeachment Articles: Dangerous Attack on Americans' Right to Choose a President: Trump's Legal Team

The 435-member House, where the Democrats enjoy a majority, accused Trump on December 18 of “serious crimes and offenses” and dismissed him for having put pressure on Ukraine to investigate the former vice president American Joe Biden, a potential Democratic rival to the current president in 2020. elections. The Senate, controlled by the Republican Party of Trump, will decide to condemn him and dismiss him from office.

Trump appointed several nationally renowned lawyers to the team on Friday to defend him in the proceedings, which are expected to open Tuesday afternoon. The WH legal team said the indictments were a dangerous attack on the right of the American people. “The indictments submitted by the House of Representatives constitute a dangerous attack on the right of the American people to freely choose their president,” he added.

The Chamber, in its 111-page brief, declared that the conduct of Trumps is the Framers’ worst nightmare. “The Senate should do its constitutional duty to face the permanent threat that the president poses to the country by condemning him and dismissing him from office,” said the brief. The house directors, appointed by the President of the Pelosi Chamber, are members of Congress Adam Schiff, Jerrold Nadler, Zoe Lofgren, Hakeem Jeffries, Val Demings, Jason Crow and Sylvia Garcia.

“The case against the President of the United States is simple, the facts are indisputable and the evidence is overwhelming: President Trump abused the power of his office to seek foreign interference in our elections for his own personal political gain, putting thus endangering our national security, the integrity of our elections and our democracy, “they said.

Leaders have alleged that Trump attempted to cover up his scheme by obstructing the Congressional investigation into his misconduct. “And when the president was caught, he tried to cover it up by obstructing the House’s investigation of his misconduct. Senators must accept and assume the responsibility entrusted to them by the drafters of our Constitution and the oaths they have just lent to dispense impartial justice. “They must have a fair trial – fair to the president and fair to the American people,” House officials said in a joint statement.

