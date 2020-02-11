IMPACTANT! Rapper Lil D Man achieves a ‘Joker’ in real life by confessing a murder on television

American rapper Lil D Man has confessed his murder on television.

Rapper Lil D Man’s confession was captured on camera for a local news program, reports aceshowbiz.com. The camera was on when the police picked up the rapper for his alleged involvement in a shooting. He was leaving a building with his hands behind his back, apparently handcuffed, towards a patrol car.

Then he began to say: “Scream at the MPD, they caught me”

The full form of MPD means Marion County Police Department, the department that arrested him. Through his freestyle rapping, Lil D Man talked about what crime he had committed that could possibly take him to jail.

A journalist asked him: “Did you do it?”

The rapper from Nebraska replied: “Yes, I did.”

When asked why he did it, he replied after a pause: “Self defense.”

Details about the crime are expected.

