IMPACTANT! Arhaan Khan accuses Bigg Boss of 13 creators of His and Paras Chhabra’s use of personal life to plot TRP

Bigg Boss 13: The last weeks of the reality show presented by Salman Khan have been in the headlines for several reasons. It all started when Salman Khan decided on himself to order the personal life of the contestants and the first person he spoke of was Arhaan Khan and then Paras Chhabra. Now, when this episode of Weekend Ka Vaar saw the mega star explode in Himanshi Khurana for talking about Arhaan Khan behind Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan has finally opened up on what happened.

Arhaan Khan opened in a recent interview saying that the creators of the show decided to show their personal life and that of Paras Chhabra on national television just to increase the program’s TRP. While Arhaan said he chose to keep his mother out of respect for the program and Salman Khan, he feels inspired by the way in which Paras Chhabra defended himself and took any of the accusations he was accused of.

In statements to TOI, Arhaan has been quoted as saying: “I feel it was Paras Chhabra’s personal life and only for TRP, the channel and the producer cannot ruin it on national television. You are using an actor like Salman Khan to speak about those things and that too without proof. People will accept it as a truth because a great superstar is saying it. “

Praising Paras Chhabra for not being silent when he was accused of using GF Akanksha Puri’s money and help despite wanting to break up with her, Arhaan said: “I really appreciate Paras Chhabra, the way the man defended himself It’s his personal life and you cannot intrude and humiliate him on national television Who knows in what situation he took money from Akanksha or what is the real treatment of his relationship If you wanted to mention the subject, you should have heard both sides of the conversations. “

