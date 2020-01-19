The Zamfara State chapter of the Progressive Congress (APC) said on Saturday that it had lost the state to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) because God wanted to test the party.

APC President Lawal Liman spoke about the Supreme Court’s decision on the election of Governor Imo at the monthly party stakeholder meeting in Kaura-Namoda.

Liman said that APC members in the state deserve praise for their patience and persistence in supporting the party despite the challenges they face.

“We are aware of the challenges our members face from the current PDP-led administration in the state.

“Although we have lost control of the state as a result of a Supreme Court ruling, we should not be discouraged for fear of the witch hunt and harassment; we have to see it as a test of God, ”he said.

Liman urged the government led by the PDP in the state to accept that “the place of the opposition is provided for in the constitution of the country, therefore any democratic government must accept the opposition”.

He urged party members and supporters in the state to continue to be united, patient, and law-abiding.

“The recent reconciliation with former CPA presidential candidate Alhaji Aminu Jaji and the defection of former PDP presidential candidate Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu-Bakauye have strengthened our strength,” added Liman.

Bola Tinubu, national leader of the APC, had revealed why the court had declared the winner of the party to Imo.

The Supreme Court, in a unanimous judgment Tuesday, sacked Emeka Ihedioha from the PDP as Governor Imo and declared Hope Uzodinma duly elected.

A panel of seven men, in its decision, said that Ihedioha had not won the majority of the votes cast during the election for governor on March 9, 2019.

The judgment rendered by judge Kudirat Kekere-Ekun held that the CPA candidate had won on the grounds that he had won the majority of the votes cast during the election.