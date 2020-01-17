Imo: What Senator Abaribe said about the dismissal of Ihedioha as governor

The minority leader in the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, reacted to the Supreme Court decision that dismissed Emeka Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, as governor of Imo State.

He warned of an imminent weakening of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the INEC and certain key democracy agencies.

Abaribe stressed that if the current trend, like the judgment of the Supreme Court which suppressed Ihedioha, continued, the agencies of democracy would collapse.

The legislator and head of the PDP said in Abuja on Friday a statement signed by his media adviser, Uchenna Awom.

He called on the PDP not to despair of the court ruling, said all-progressive Congress Senator Hope Uzodinma as governor of Imo State. .

He said, “What this means is that the results of security agencies like civil defense, the military, the navy and even communities like Hisbah, JTF, et al, will be more sacrosanct and acceptable than the official INEC tabulation.

Abaribe said the painful outcome of the legal process has again raised poignant questions that should trigger serious calls for a total reform of the electoral and governance structures in Nigeria, said that the harsh reality in the event that the Supreme Court is the final arbiter and his decisions must be respected at all times.

The legislator born in Abia shouted that the contradictions in the final analysis, especially when the statistics of who-a-quoi in the State Assembly among the different political parties is put side by side in the result which was recorded the same day with the election of the governor.

Abaribe added: “How many chambers of members of the Assembly in Imo State were produced by APC in the elections that took place on the same day as the election of governor in question? Can someone refresh us …?

“PDP won 13 seats, AA 8, APGA 6 and APC won 0 seats out of a total of 27 seats.

“And now, by this judgment, the CPA, which won no seat in the House of Assembly in the elections that took place and were convened the same day … won the election of the governor of the State of Imo at the Supreme Court. APC should not be jubilant.

“These are moments that make hearts and that will waver. But as the holy book says … that too will disappear. For our friend and brother Emeka Ihedioha, courage is the name. It will also disappear.

“Your farewell speech is comforting. This shows that today’s discouragement will be rosy.

“For all of us in the PDP, now is not the time to blame. When men are determined to do evil, they do not stop, but ultimately the will of the people will prevail. “