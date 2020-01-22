Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, announced Tuesday that he intends to hold new elections in the 27 state local government councils.

According to him, this is in accordance with current local government laws of Imo.

The governor made the revelation when the presidents of the traditional chiefs of the 27 regions of the local government of the Imo State directed by the president of the Council of State of the traditional chiefs of Imo, His Majesty Eze Agunwa Ohiri, returned to him a courtesy visit to his office.

Uzodinma urged the monarchs to ensure that they play their role in Imo by ensuring peace and tranquility.

“My policies will meet the aspirations and aspirations of the Imo people,” added the governor.

Earlier, the head of the delegation, Eze Agunwa Ohiri, noted that the purpose of the visit was to advise the governor to be firm and to raise Imo to a higher height.

Eze Ohiri explained that leadership comes from God and promised the governor the support of traditional state leaders.

Eze Ohiri said, “Be confident that Imo is behind you. You shouldn’t be afraid.

“God gives power to whomever He wants.”