Hope Uzodinma, governor of the newly sworn state of Imo, has ordered the suspension of all contracts awarded before he takes office.

According to Uzodinma, this is explained by the harmful activities of “certain government officials concluding contractual agreements on behalf of the government without reference to the newly sworn governor”.

According to a press release from T.U.C Nwokonkwo, the governor’s principal secretary, “special notes have been made regarding certain parastatals where contract letters and agreements are backdated.

“Therefore, Governor Hope Uzodinma has ordered the suspension of all public service contracts with the state, except with the permission of the governor’s office.”

The statement added that “the government has also suspended all contracts already awarded for which mobilization costs have not been paid, keeping in mind that the no-debit order imposed by the government of the Status on all accounts managed by ministries, departments and agencies remains. “

In addition, Uzodinma approved the dissolution of all parastatals and agencies of the State of Imo.

According to the statement, “under this directive, all presidents and members of the board of directors are required by notice to deliver all government documents and assets to the chief executive officer or most senior officials of the parastatals and respective agencies where the CEO is not a public servant. “