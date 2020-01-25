Officials from the Commission for Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) invaded stand 003 Umucaram Amaraku in the council area of ​​Isiala Mbano, Imo State, on Saturday for buying votes.

The anti-corruption agency, along with combined security agencies, stormed the value of the elections and interrogated Mr. Obinna Onwubuariri, a PDP candidate for the resumption of the elections.

The Nigerian news agency (NAN) reports that INEC has set January 25 for the replay of the federal constituency of Okigwe North after the election was canceled by a court of appeal.

However, the EFCC told NAN that they stormed the election site to investigate the alleged purchase of votes against the PDP candidate.

They also tried to arrest a police officer attached to Onwubuariri without the intervention of certain military officials.

Obinna is currently a member of the federal riding of Okigwe North in the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, there was general voter apathy when the elections were called.

Speaking to NAN on development, Onwubuariri alleged that the All Progressive Congress (APC) had planned to rig the elections.

He alleged that APC leaders in Isiala Mbano, led by Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, had influenced results in the region.

Also reacting, an APC chief in Isiala Mbano, Mr. Jerry Onye, said there was no crisis in the region.

He said the APC loyalist complied with electoral rules and expressed optimism about winning the election.