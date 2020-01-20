Imo re-run: INEC deploys non-sensitive materials on LGAs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Imo said it had deployed non-sensitive equipment in local government areas for the new and additional elections in Imo on January 25.

The NAN reports that the resident electoral commissioner of INEC (REC), Professor Francis Ezeonu, said so during a press conference held in his office in Owerri on Monday.

He said the meeting was to brief the media about INEC’s readiness for resumption and the additional elections in the state.

Ezeonj said the commission had completed the reconciliation of election results in the two constituencies where additional elections were to be held.

He explained that the court had ordered a new election for the federal constitutions of Okigwe / Onuimo / Isiala Mbano as well as additional elections in 18 polling stations in the federal constituency of Orlu / Orsu / Oru East and 12 polling stations from the riding of Njaba.

“We are almost ready and will be at the Central Bank on Thursday to move the materials to the LGAs and later to the RACKs. We will reactivate all RACKs and Supper Racks for the esay deployment of hardware, ”he said.

Ezeonu reiterated that the commission would keep all logistical arrangements made during the general election and use approved community colony and local government books.

“We will also activate and use all the super RACs and RACs of the LGAs of Okigwe, Onuimo and Isiala Mbano, respectively, to camp on the eve of the elections in order to facilitate the deployment of equipment in the polling stations on polling day”, did he declare.

He said the commission would use its staff as the supervisor and members of the National Youth Service Corps as the chair and deputy chair.

Ezeonu urged political parties to submit the list of their polling agents no later than Saturday January 18 and stick to the schedule.

The CER reminded all stakeholders and the public of the rules governing electoral and election day activities, adding that there would be travel restrictions in all ridings where the election would be held.

According to him, the exercise will be limited to only the political parties which participated in the previous elections for which a new election or supplementary elections had been ordered.