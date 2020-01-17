Imo: PDP must apologize to Nigerians - Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labor and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, described the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as a very non-serious opposition.

Keyamo said this while condemning the PDP’s reaction to the Supreme Court ruling that removed Emeka Ihedioha from the post of governor of Imo State.

The minister in an interview with journalists on Wednesday while attending an event in Ughelli, Delta State, described the PDP as “an opposition that is a very insignificant opposition; an opposition that does not is not ready to take but who is ready to give. ”

DAILY POST recalls that the PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, rejected the judgment and asked how Uzodinma, fourth, could be declared the winner of the election.

Keyamo urged members of the opposition party to apologize to the Nigerians, adding that their reaction was not only objective but “extremely provocative”

“PDP is an opposition that takes advantage of the system; of a particular institution and they don’t want to take the stockings from that same institution.

“The same court that gave them victories and excluded us entirely in the state of Rivers, excluded us entirely in the state of Zamfara; is it the same kangaroo court?

“How can Democrats come forward and make such an incentive statement? I think this is an irresponsible statement.

“He doesn’t even deserve an answer and they have to apologize to the Nigerians and the Supreme Court; it’s extremely provocative,” added Keyamo.