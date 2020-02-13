Imo PDP, APC clash in counter protest

Imo State was confused today when the two rival parties, the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress, clashed over the January 14 Supreme Court ruling.

DAILY POST reporter, who took stock of the protest, said the rally started in popular Ugwu Ekwema along Egbu Street and ended at the fire department roundabout where APC members intercepted the PDP supporters and faced a showdown.

According to our reporter, the PDP protest was the third since the Supreme Court ruling to oust Chief Emeka Ihedioha as governor of the state of Imo.

Charles Oputa, the founder and national coordinator of Ourmumudondo, led the delegation together with his fellow activists.

In his speech, he said the Supreme Court ruling was the worst in the country’s judiciary and described it as unhealthy for Nigerian democracy.

He asked Chief Emeka Ihedioha to review the verdict and return because he believed he won convincingly and was declared a winner by INEC.

The activist, popularly known as the “Area Father”, also accused the Apex court of misunderstanding his duty to make a fair judgment as the common man’s last hope.

A PDP chief, Hon. Igwe Silas, and the Imo State Universal Basic Education Board IMSUBEB, Prof. Obioma Iheduru, said the party would continue to protest until the verdict was overturned.

The head of IMSUBEB said over 15,000 Imo people crowded to the rally and showed how desperate people are to bring their governor back.

They were confident that the proposed review of Chef Emeka Ihedioha will benefit, which they said has shown unusual capacities in a very short time.

Rev. Stanley Anyanwu, a PDP chief in the diaspora, added his voice, saying the unfair verdict had marked the country’s image in front of the international community and demanded its reversal.

The Reverend, popularly known as Multi Mayor, asked the party friends to continue to be committed and resilient, because better days are ahead.

In the meantime, the PDP protesters showed various posters with inscriptions such as “Bring our governor back, Emeka Ihedioha”, “No Ihedioha, no democracy”, “Imo wants Ihedioha back”, “We don’t want a stage 1 governor, step 1 in.” Imo State ”, among others.