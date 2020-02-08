Imo: PDP announces 7 days of prayer and fasts over Ihedioha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said a week-long fast and prayer for the restoration of the mandate of the former governor of the state, Mr. Emeka Ihedioha.

In a statement signed on Saturday by the party’s State Secretary, Nze Ray Emeana, the Imo chapter announced that the spiritual practice would begin on February 9, 2020.

State party members are also told to wear only black during the spiritual practice.

The statement says in part: “All community associations during this Lent should ask for Mass in their local churches and gather daily at noon in the LGA Secretariat to pray and break the fast.

“Prayer calls on God to intervene and restore Emeka Ihedioha’s victory as the properly elected governor of the Imo state.

PDP urged the Imo to continue praying, pending a verdict on the review submitted by the governor election winner, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha to the Supreme Court. “

Meanwhile, on Friday, Ihedioha asked the Supreme Court to overturn the January 15 ruling voiding his victory as the state governor’s election on March 9.

Ihedioha and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) filed their application through their lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, pursuant to Section 6 (6) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and Section 22 of the 2004 Supreme Court Act.