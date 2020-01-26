Imo: Onwubuariri outside, Miriam inside, like Iheanacho, Onwudiwe goes through Okigwe North Rerun

Member representing the federal constituency of Isiala-Mbano / Okigwe / Onuimo (Okigwe North), Obinna Onwubuariri, missed the opportunity following his dismal exit from the resumption of the elections which just ended in the three LGAs last Saturday .

Our reporter who oversaw the exercise witnessed what people called a protest vote against the legislator who they said had put up a lackluster performance throughout his four years in the National Assembly.

The election, which was strongly contested by three candidates from the PDP (Obinna Onwubuariri), the APC (Princess Miriam Onuoha) and that of the candidate APGA, went without a hitch because the winner appeared without recourse to irregularities or irregularities.

The APC candidate in the race, Princess Miriam Onuoha collected a total of 23,690 against Obinna Onwubuariri of the PDP who obtained 9,710.

In an interview with election winner Miriam Onuoha, she said that people had made the most informed choice.

She said the riding has not had the best representation, particularly in the past four years. That, she said, was her main priority, asking people to wait for quality, results-oriented representation.

She thanked the voters for coming en masse to exercise their right to vote and to protect them until the final announcement.

In the same vein, the Progressive Congress candidate for Orlu / Orsu / Oru-east, Edwin Iheanacho as well as Ambassador Uju Onwudiwe of the Njaba State Assembly elections won awards in the various districts.

With the victory of Edwin Iheanacho, the PDP candidate and member representing the federal constituency in the green chamber of the National Assembly, Jerry Alagbaoso was sent to pack.

If Uju Onwudiwe had lost, there would have been 26 male legislators and only one woman, Ngozi Obiefule from the Issu State constituency in the Assembly.