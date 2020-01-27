National leader of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, insisted that Emeka Ihedioha had never won the March 9, 2019 governor election in Imo State.

Oshiomhole said the Supreme Court ruling was a remedy for the fraud committed by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, by declaring the governor of Ihedioha.

Addressing Auchi party members Edo North over the weekend, CPA national leader said Ihedioha did not comply with constitutional provision to score 25% in two-thirds of 27 government areas local state, hence the INEC fraud declare him the winner.

He said: “Everyone knows that you need a quarter of the votes in at least two-thirds of a state’s local governments (regions) to be declared the winner or governor, but INEC has recruited a rogue professor who said Emeka Ihedeoha of the PDP who scored a third in 12 out of 27 local communities. So if the professor frees himself with his booty, another person will try again.

“This is the mischief that the Supreme Court has corrected by hiring people to come and make noise. We don’t steal votes, we win votes. I therefore congratulate the Supreme Court for having confirmed the country’s constitution. “

Recall that the Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, as governor of Imo State and declared Uzodinma victorious in the 2019 state governor elections.

The Supreme Court had declared that votes due to Uzodinma and the APC in 388 polling stations had been excluded, and when this was added, the party won the coveted victory at the polls.