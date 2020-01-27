The former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, concluded his intention to return to the Supreme Court for the judgment that dismissed him and declared Hope Uzodinma governor.

An assistant to the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives confirmed to DAILY POST on Monday.

“My principal is definitely approaching the court before the end of this week. His lawyers are ready to apply for a review of the judgment, “said the source, who served as special adviser.

Two weeks ago, the Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a certificate of return (CoR) to Uzodinma of the Progressive Congress (APC).

A panel of seven men estimated that Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had not obtained the majority of the votes cast during the election of governors on March 9, 2019.

The judgment rendered by judge Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, declared that the candidate of the APC had won on the grounds that he had won the majority of the votes cast during the election.

The court found that the lower court had erred in law by rejecting the evidence before them since the votes of 388 polling stations were not credited to APC and Uzodinma.

Kekere-Ekun said that with the result of the 388 polling stations, the candidate for the post of governor of the APC voted by legal majority and should have been declared winner of the election by the INEC.

The move sparked nationwide protests by members of the PDP, affected groups, and Nigerians.

On Sunday, a coalition of civil society groups under the aegis of the Abuja Discussion Group, urged Ihedioha to urgently request a review of the judgment.

Executive Director Dr. Manzo Abubakar said the Supreme Court’s decision on the appeal was “unreliable and unscientific”.

He said there was nowhere in the petition or evidence that Uzodinma claimed that he satisfied the constitutional requirement for propagation to be declared the winner.

“Uzodinma only claimed it in the reliefs without any supporting argument or proof; It is one of the wonders of the world that the Supreme Court declared him victorious without any evidence, “said NAN.

He noted that the Supreme Court had denied the Imo people the opportunity to choose their leader, adding that His Lordships are deadly and prone to error.

Abubakar called on Ihedioha to go to court to correct the errors in his decision and restore justice, peace and hope to the justice system in order to restore public confidence in the justice system.

Meanwhile, there has been a breeze in Imo since Uzondinma took office.

Certain legislators of the state of the PDP, including the vice-president of the Chamber of Deputies, defected from power to power.

