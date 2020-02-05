Imo: Ihedioha returns to the Supreme Court and demands Uzodinma’s release

Former Imo state governor Emeka Ihedioha has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss Hope Uzodinma as governor.

On Wednesday, Ndukwe Nnawuchi, SAN, told journalists in Abuja that Ihedioha and the PDP had filed an application with the Apex Court to overturn the January 14 judgment “for nullity”.

He said: “The March 9, 2019 election was contested before the electoral court, where the verdict in favor of Ihedioha was announced.

“The matter went to the appeals court, which upheld the court’s verdict. The matter was brought before the Supreme Court, which overturned the judgments of the lower courts.

After the January 14 ruling, Ihedioha and the PDP put together a team of lawyers to investigate the ruling. This team checked the judgment and gave appropriate advice.

Upon advice, Ihedioha and the PDP instructed the team of lawyers to apply to the Supreme Court for an appeal for the judgment to be set aside.

“I want to officially inform you that lawyers have petitioned the Supreme Court this afternoon asking you to overturn the January 14 judgment.

“The requested relief is based on nullity. Details were discussed in the application. The court will examine the argument and make a decision in one way or another. “

The Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should issue the Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a return certificate (CoR).

A seven-member jury said that Ihedioha had not received the majority of the votes cast by the Democratic People’s Party (PDP) in the governor election on March 9, 2019.

Judge Kudirat Kekere-Ekun’s ruling states that the APC candidate won on the grounds that he voted for the majority of the legal votes cast in the election.

The court ruled that the lower court had committed a legal error in rejecting the evidence provided that votes from 388 polling stations APC and Uzodinma had not been credited.

With the result of the 388 polling stations, Kekere-Ekun said that the APC governor candidate had elected the legally permissible majority and should have been declared the INEC election winner.

The ruling led to nationwide protests by PDP members, affected groups and Nigerians.