Imo: Ihedioha clarifies Father Mbaka’s alleged request for forgiveness over the prophecy

Former Imo state governor Emeka Ihedioha responded to speculation that Father Dr. Ejike Mbaka from the Ministry of Worship asked that he be forgiven for everything he said against him.

Mbaka was reportedly on the phone and apologized to Ihedioha after his prophecy that Uzodinma would become the state’s governor.

But, Ihedioha in a statement from his spokesman, Chibuike Onyeukwu denied the rumor of making the rounds.

DAILY POST recalls that in her New Year’s message, Ms. Mbaka predicted that Emeka Ihedioha would lose to his competitor Hope Uzodinma in the Imo governors’ race.

Ihedioha said that he never received a call from the spiritual director of the Worship Department, Enugu.

The statement said: “The report incorrectly attributed a statement to me claiming that Father Dr. In the alleged phone call, Mbaka asked my boss for forgiveness for what he said before and after the Supreme Court ruling of January 14, 2020 on the Imo governor election in 2019.

“I want to make it clear that there was no such phone call between Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and Ms. Ejike Mbaka, I have not written a statement or talked to anyone about it.

“Nigerians and the good people of Imo State are advised to ignore such unsubstantiated propaganda because it is a known work by enemies who do not want Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and the good people from Imo State are doing well.

“We are not unaware of the desperate effort to misrepresent His Excellency at this time, but we believe that truth and justice will outweigh earlier than later.”