Imo: I pity those who celebrate Uzodinma's victory at the Supreme Court - Ihedioha

Emeka Ihedioha said he pitied those celebrating the Supreme Court verdict, which sacked him as governor of Imo state.

Speaking to members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at his Abuja residence on Saturday, Ihedioha said the ruling was more about the country’s democracy than itself.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court sacked Ihedioha as governor of Imo State and ordered the swearing in of Hope Uzodinma of the Progressive Congress (APC).

Ihedioha, however, admits that he is still in shock from the verdict.

“The elections in Imo were closely monitored, well announced and everyone in Nigeria followed them. The results were very clear, the electoral arbitrator still has the results.

“It is not about Emeka Ihedioha. It is not Imo State. It is about the future of our country and democracy. That’s what we’re doing tomorrow. .. I am calm and we are calm, and that is why you see in Imo, there is calm.

“Calm comes from shock, it comes from disbelief. It comes from the fact that people say, let’s see again, is it possible? We are waiting for answers and I think there will be answers.

“Now is not the time to celebrate. I feel sorry for all those who celebrate this sad event. If someone is celebrating, that person is not a student of democracy, ”he said.