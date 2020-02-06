Imo: Details of Ihedioha’s appeal against Uzodinma are revealed

Former Imo governor Emeka Ihedioha has asked the Supreme Court to overturn the January 14 ruling that annulled his election.

The court had declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC) the winner of the state governor election on March 9.

Ihedioha and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) submitted their application through their lawyer, Kanu Agabi, SAN, pursuant to Section 6 (6) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and Section 22 of the 2004 Supreme Court Act.

They said that the apex court was misled when it called the apex court null and void, and called for the decision to be set aside.

They alleged that Governor Uzodinma and his party had fraudulently misled the top court in that 213,495 votes were illegally excluded from the votes they had won in the governor elections held on March 9, 2019.

They recalled that during the cross-examination, Uzodinma admitted that he was the person who calculated the result, which gave him the 213,495 votes that were alleged to have been excluded from his overall vote in the election, and not from that INEC.

“The fraudulent nature of the additional votes was demonstrated by the fact that the total number of votes cast, as shown in the first complainant / respondent’s calculation, registered above the total number of voters admitted and in some polling stations was above the total number of votes Voter.

“The fraud was also demonstrated by the fact that the result calculated by the first appellant / respondent contained only the votes of the first appellant and the first appellant / respondent, without indicating the votes of the other 68 candidates participating in the election.

“The judgment, which is null and void, should be overturned because it was incuriam, which means that the previous court decision did not take into account the relevant legal provisions or precedents.

“That the judgment is null and void without jurisdiction,” they said.

Ihedioha and PDP also said that the total number of voters accredited for the election, according to Appendix A1, was 823, 743 and the total number of valid votes cast was 731, 485.

They pointed out that the inclusion of 213,695 votes for the first appellant / respondent increased the total number of votes cast in the election to more than the total number of voters allowed to vote.

The applicants alleged, inter alia, that the majority judgment of the Court of Appeal, which dismissed the Uzodinma petition as incompetent, remained unchanged since the Apex court had not examined the complaint against this decision.