IMO: APC Governments Respond While PDP Violates Supreme Court Decision

The Forum of Progressive Governors (PGF) on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) called on Nigerians and lovers of democracy to stand up for democratic institutions, notably the judiciary.

The appeal was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by its president, Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, in Abuja.

He described as depressing a statement by the national president of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) proclaiming the Supreme Court ruling on the election of the governor of Imo as a “miscarriage of justice”.

Bagudu also condemned Secondus’ claims that the judiciary was “heavily compromised” and “lost its credibility” in relation to the verdict.

“These are depressing allegations from so-called democratic leaders who should normally be at the forefront of protecting and defending the judiciary as the sanctuary of our democracy.

“It is contemptuous and disrespectful to our democracy,” he said.

The president of the forum declared: “It is very unfortunate and condemnable, we call on Nigerians and all lovers of democracy in the country to stand up for the defense of our democratic institutions, in particular the judiciary.

“We must convince the leaders of the PDP and all politicians to exercise restraint by showing unfailing loyalty and respect for our democratic institutions, in particular our judicial system, which is the most important pillar of democratic governance.

“To claim that a judgment rendered by judges of the Supreme Court is obtained simply because it does not favor the PDP is an invitation to anarchy,” he said.

According to him, it is common knowledge that President Muhammadu Buhari has always declared his attachment to democracy and the rule of law.

“Our party lost elections that we thought we would win. Likewise, our party was prevented from participating in elections by the judiciary, for example in Rivers State.

“The experience of Zamfara where we won the election but the Supreme Court in its wisdom canceled all of our votes and declared the PDP candidates successful is another experience.

“In addition, members of our party have lost many cases, and even if our opinions differ from the judgment rendered, we do not denigrate the judiciary, but our opinions on the judgment differ from those of the court,” he said. he declares.

Bagudu said the forum has declared a steadfast faith in the nation’s justice system and will at all times respect all court decisions at all levels, regardless of the circumstances.

“Our party and our members believe in the sanctity of our judicial institution as the last hope for justice for our people,” he said.