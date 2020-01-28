Immigration arrests 4 human traffickers and saves victims

On Tuesday, officers from the Nigeria Immigration Service’s (NIS) border control post and the Mazanya border patrol arrested four suspected traffickers and four victims.

The public relations officer of the service, Mr. Sunday James, revealed it Tuesday in a statement in Abuja.

James said three of the alleged human traffickers and three victims were apprehended at the Seme border en route to Ghana.

He added that the other victim and suspect were arrested at the Mazanya border patrol along the Jibiya road in Katsina state, representing eight people respectively.

According to him, the controller, NIS, border of Seme, Mr. Joshua Ajisafe, after a thorough investigation confirmed the status of victims of trafficking.

“The victims were deceived and persuaded to embark on the trip for a job, but after being interviewed, they were found victims of trafficking for the purpose of prostitution.

“Human trafficking, an illegal activity, has increased in various forms, but has always been discovered by those responsible.

“This was done through timely intelligence and operational synergy between officers along national borders and airports leading to the arrests,” he said.

James said that the suspect and the victim arrested in Katsina were handed over to the NAPTIP area office in Kano after questioning.

The Comptroller General, NIS, Mr. Muhammad Babandede warned parents to keep their eyes on their children, especially adolescents who were likely to be victims of fraud.

Babandede also advised parents to seek appropriate counseling and advice to prevent them from becoming trafficked.

He urged young people and adolescents to avoid means which would make them prey to traffickers who could be close family members, friends and even Internet sources linking them to such criminal elements.