Immediate production of hydrogen for fuel cell supply

Since the Industrial Revolution, the environmental impacts of energy have caused concern. Recently, this has led researchers to look for viable options for clean and renewable energy sources.

Due to its economical and environmentally friendly, hydrogen is a viable alternative to fossil fuels for energy applications. However, due to its low density, hydrogen is difficult to transport effectively and many onboard hydrogen production processes are slow and require energy.

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing and Tsinghua University, Beijing are investigating real-time hydrogen production for use in fuel cells, which are a quiet and clean form of energy. Describe their results in Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy.

The researchers used an alloy – a combination of metals – gallium, indium, tin and bismuth to produce hydrogen. When the alloy encounters an aluminum plate submerged in water, hydrogen is produced. This hydrogen is linked to a proton exchange membrane fuel cell, a type of fuel cell where chemical energy is converted into electricity.

“Compared to traditional electricity generation methods, PEMFC inherits a higher conversion efficiency,” said author Jing Liu, a professor at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Tsinghua University. “It could start fast and run quietly. In addition, a key advantage of this process is that the only product it produces is water, making it environmentally friendly.”

They found that adding bismuth to the alloy had a great effect on hydrogen production. Compared to a gallium, indium and tin alloy, the bismuth alloy results in a more stable and durable hydrogen production reaction. However, it is important to be able to recycle the alloy in order to further reduce costs and environmental impact.

“There are various problems with existing methods of separation after reaction,” Liu said. “An acidic or alkaline solution can dissolve aluminum hydroxide but also causes corrosion and pollution problems.”

Other byproduct removal methods are difficult and ineffective and the problem of heat dissipation in the hydrogen reaction process also needs to be optimized. Once these difficulties are resolved, this technology can be used for mobile applications.

“The value of this method is that it could produce hydrogen in real time and on demand,” Liu said. “It can provide an opportunity for a green and sustainable energy era.”

