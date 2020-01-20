New Delhi: One of the main factors behind the downward revision in India’s GDP was weak credit growth, the chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, Gita Gopinath, said Monday. However, the IMF, which dramatically reduced India’s growth rate, projects a recovery in 2020-21, he said.

“There is also a part of this that has to do with the weakness in the growth of rural income. We hope to see the recovery in the first half of the 2020-2021 fiscal year,” Gopinath told CNBC-TV18.

“But we have growth that returns to 5.8 percent in the next fiscal year. But there are a couple of months of stabilization and then we should see a recovery.”

“I want them to recognize that there is a good amount of stimulus coming from the cuts in monetary policy rates and we expect the system to be fed for the next 12 months,” he said.

Gopinath also said in terms of priority, it has to be how credit growth is resurrected. At the same time, making sure there will be no other problem of non-productive assets in the future, he said. “I think that is the difficult balance that the government must reach.”

On the personal income tax cuts, he said: “In the fiscal aspect, an important reform has already been made, which was the corporate tax and we believe it should affect, although of course it takes time. It is not something that happens immediately. ”

India must pay attention to fiscal consolidation, he said, adding that policies in terms of rural income transfers can help immediately in terms of consumer spending. She said efforts to mobilize more revenue will give the government more space to act, she added.

On fiscal consolidation, Gopinath said: “We always think of fiscal consolidation from a medium-term perspective. Therefore, I think it is very important for the government to signal such a commitment to fiscal prudence in the future and, of course, Spending details are also important. It’s not just what your fiscal deficit is. It’s what your spending matters. ”

He praised the trade agreement between China and the United States, said the economist: “We welcome the phase 1 agreement, but the risks are certainly not off the table. There is much more to be done and we hope that these negotiations will be lasting.” That it will be more comprehensive and that the rates will be reduced more. But again, I think we should appreciate this at this current juncture. “

