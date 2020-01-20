The global economy is expected to recover this year – but the International Monetary Fund is less optimistic about the recovery than it was a few months ago.

The group said on Monday that the weaknesses of emerging markets, such as India, and growing social unrest had led it to revise its economic growth forecasts in 2020 downward. The IMF now expects growth of 3, 3% in 2020, compared to 3.4% in October.

This would still mark an improvement from 2019, when growth was likely to reach 2.9%, according to the IMF. And its economists note that certain risks have been mitigated.

Market sentiment has jumped on “hesitant signs” indicating that global manufacturing and trade will improve from now on, the IMF said in its report. Monetary stimulus measures, “intermittent favorable news” about the Sino-US trade negotiations and reduced anxiety over a messy Brexit have also improved global mood.

However, some confidence may be premature. The IMF also lowered its growth prospects in 2021 by 0.2 points to 3.4%.

“Few signs of a reversal are still visible in the global macroeconomic data,” he said in his report.

An immediate concern is that developing economies will not be as resilient as expected. The IMF now sets India’s growth at 5.8% in 2020, up from 4.8% last year, but 1.2 percentage points below what it forecast in October.

The IMF said that domestic demand in India “has slowed more sharply than expected” due to tensions in its financial sector and weak credit growth. It also moderated growth expectations in Mexico, Chile and South Africa.

The outlook for the US economy remains stable, if not particularly encouraging. Growth is expected to drop from 2.3% in 2019 to 2% in 2020. This is 0.1 percentage points lower than the IMF forecast in October.