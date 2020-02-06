IMAX debuts chilling new poster for Elisabeth Moss ‘The Invisible Man’

IMAX unveiled a new poster for the upcoming film The Invisible Man by Elisabeth Moss.

Universal’s new plan to focus on smaller, film-driven projects for his classic monster characters begins with a retelling of The Invisible Man. The Invisible Man, based on the H.G. Welles novel and the film adaptation of the same name from 1933, offers the public a modern view of the story with Elisabeth Moss as the central character.

Now IMAX has unveiled its hair-raising new poster for The Invisible Man, highlighting the danger that the heroine of Elisabeth Moss will encounter in the upcoming movie. View the new IMAX poster for Elisabeth Moss ’The Invisible Man below!

What do you think of the IMAX poster for Elisabeth Moss ’The Invisible Man? Are you excited to see Elisabeth Moss in this retelling of the classic horror movie? Do you think Elisabeth Moss Cecilia Kass can survive her encounter with The Invisible Man? Let us know in the comments below!

Here is the official summary for The Invisible Man:

what you can’t see can hurt you.

“Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss (Us, Hulu’s” The Handmaid’s Tale “) shines in a terrifying modern story of obsession inspired by the classic monster character of Universal.

“Cecilia Kass (moss), caught in a violent, controlling relationship with a rich and brilliant scientist, escapes in the middle of the night and disappears in hiding, helped by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenager daughter (Storm Reid).

“But when Cecilia’s violent ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his huge fortune, Cecilia suspects that his death was a hoax. While a series of creepy coincidences become deadly and the lives of those she loves threatens, Cecilia’s common sense begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being chased by someone who no one can see.

Written and directed by Leigh Whannell, The Invisible Man plays Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Oliver Jackson-Cohen. Leigh Whannell will also co-produce the film alongside Jason Blum, who is producing the reboot under his banner of Blumhouse Productions.

The Invisible Man will be released in the cinema on 28 February 2020.

Source: Twitter

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe