Reggae artist and radio presenter, Blakk Rasta is still on the agenda of his live band. Blakk Rasta has been a man who has been defending the Live Band program for some time now.

In an interview with 4Syte TV, Blakk Rasta revealed that the live band is an international thing, and no great artist in the world mimes, they make the band live, and he also revealed that it was he who taught the dancehall, Stonebwoy, how to play with live band.

He said,

“The live band is an international thing. I’m the one who taught Stonebwoy how to play with a live band, you can ask him if I tell lies, and I’m glad Stonebwoy took the live band seriously. ”

Speaking of Shatta Wale not performing with a live band, Blakk Rasta said:

A great artist like Shatta Wale and miming is always a no-no. It was I who taught Shatta Wale how to play with a live band. He is growing up, this expression will not help him in the long term ”.

“Shatta Wale wants to go on the Grammy Awards stage, but you can’t mime at the Grammy Awards, I don’t hate Shatta Wale at all, I’m just telling her the truth to start playing with a live band, that’s it No superstar mime, they perform with a live band “ .