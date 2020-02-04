I’m sorry, Arhaan Khan! Rashami Desai declares that it’s over, says “Don’t see a future with him”

Bigg Boss 13 will witness some important episodes of TRP graphics, with more masala from important contestants like Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, among others. The next episode will witness Bigg Boss contestants attending a press conference with the media and Rashami Desai is setting records regarding his future with boyfriend Arhaan Khan.

It all started when Arhaan Khan, who entered BB13 as a wild card contestant, was soon seen approaching Rashami. After being evicted, he even confessed that he wants to re-complete the entire house just to propose to the actor Dil Se Dil Tak. However, things took their toll when Salman Khan explained his truth of being married and having a child.

Bigg Boss 13: Sorry, Arhaan Khan! Rashami Desai declares that it’s over, says “Don’t see a future with him”

Now, at the press conference, when asked what the status of their relationship was, Rashami said: “Very clear, nahi lagta bhavishya me hum saath me rahenge.” In addition, in a promotion that goes viral on the Internet, you can listen to the actress adding: “No yes, no, but I’m done.”

Watch the promotional video below:

Meanwhile, Rashami was recently seen accepting that Arhaan Khan is not really her type in a conversation with Devoleena Chatterjee, who appeared in the house to support her.

The week also saw the appearance of Vikas Gupta for Sidharth Shukla, the brother of Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill who supported them along with Shefali Zariwala in the Sidharth Shukla show. Former contestant Himanshi Khurana also made an entry to support Asim Riaz, and there was a lot of drama that followed.

