The king of romance on the silver screen has been missing for some time. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen at zero by Aanand L. Rai against Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. the film did not take place at the box office and since then the SRC has not announced its next.

He recently appeared at the Dance Plus 5 show to celebrate India’s 71st day of India and witnessed religion talk. He revealed that his family was not discussing religion at home. In addition, he said that in his children’s forms he wrote “Indian” for schools in the religion section.

Shah Rukh Khan: “I am not religious in reading Namaza five times, but I am Islamic”

The SRK said: “Humne koi Hindu-Musalman ki baat hello nahi ki. Meri biwi hindu hai, mai musalman hoon. Aur just at bacche hain, wo hindustan hain. “

He added: “Jab wo school gae to school me wo bharna padta hai ki religion kya hai. To get more information on what is most commonly used in this field, papa hum kaun is a religion to hain ?? Aur hona bhi nahi chahiye. “

My wife is Hindu, I’m Muslim and my kids are Hindustan. My daughter was asked for religion in school form, I told her we were Indians The ❤️ – Pride of India Shah Rukh Khan. #RepublicDayIndia # RepublicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/Qk95xxLT3j

Usually we have seen that SRK reveals that they celebrate all festivals at home and do not distinguish between them. “I gave my son and daughter names that could go beyond generic (Mr. India and Mr. Religious) – Aryan and Suhana. I told Chan that they couldn’t really escape him, ”says SRK.

He further said, “I am not pious about reading namazu (prayer) five times, but I am Islamic. I believe in the principles of Islam and I believe it is a good religion and a good discipline. “

