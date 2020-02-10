‘I’m not out, I’m very single; I’ve been single for a while now. ‘

Actress Juliet Ibrahim said in an interview with Graphic Showbiz that after separating from Iceberg Slim, she is still single and has no relationship.

Juliet touched her relationship status after separating from Nigerian artist Ice Berg Slim and said she was single.

Worth seeing: Video: Afia Schwarzenegger tears apart Elikem Kumordzie because he disregards Kofi Adjorlolo

“I am single, I have been single for some time, but if someone comes to me and I like the person, I would not mind who the person is. I am ready to give love a chance this year. “

According to actress Juliet Ibrahim, she is ready to date any man who will make her happy and make her dream come true.

Must read: Here’s Fameye’s interesting answer to whether he smokes or not!

“I am ready to give dating a chance this year as well. When I meet someone I really like and who makes me happy, I give them a chance. “

She added that she wouldn’t mind contacting a mechanic.