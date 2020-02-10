I’m not okay with this bloody first glance making bold statement

Netflix

This is a way to get attention for your new show. E! News gives you exclusive first look at the new most important art for Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This and it is damn good.

The new series of people who brought you Stranger Things and The End of the F – King World Stars It and Sharp Objects Breakout Star Sophia Lillis like Sydney, a young woman who starts to develop mysterious superheroes. The appearance of the most important art is not going so well.

Wyatt Oleff (It), Sofia Bryant (The good wife) Kathleen Rose Perkins (Episodes), Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (Falling water) and Richard Ellis also star in the series based on the graphic novel of the same name Charles Forsman. And yes, you can say that this is a reunion.

Jonathan Entwistle is a co-maker, director and executive producer. Christy Hall is a co-maker, writer and executive producer. Other exporting producers Shawn Levy, Then Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry produce for 21 rounds of entertainment.

Netflix’s official description of the show describes it as an “irreverent story about the origins of following a teenage girl navigating through the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexity of her family, her budding sexuality and mysterious super powers that are just beginning to awaken deep within her. “

Take a look at the first teaser for the series below.

I Am Not Okay With This, which should not be confused with Freeform’s Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, is classified as a series for young adults. The show launches on Netflix on Wednesday, February 26 and was recorded in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

