When it comes to fashion and makeup, you cannot miss the name Hina Khan. The actress is called one of the fashion in the telly world. Her fans, like many television festivals, admire her fashion sense and style.

It was during her stay at the Bigg Boss House for season 11, everyone got to know the fashion side of Hina Khan. The actress was quite specific about what she wears and how she presents herself. Her fellow participants and viewers became fans of the actress’s outfit and makeup.

EXCLUSIVE! Hina Khan reveals her secrets of fashion and makeup: “I don’t follow any rule book or trends”

In an exclusive interaction with Koimoi, we asked Hina Khan what she meant to her and how she decided what was perfect for her. Damaged actress 2 said to Koimoi, “I have to see that I have to feel comfortable in what I do. I don’t follow the rules. I don’t follow trends. I want my fans to see me in different forms and styles ”.

Hina Khan also revealed her makeup secrets and how she mixes her products to get the perfect look. Watch a video to discover its secrets.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan made a digital debut with Damaged 2, in which she plays with Adhyayan Suman. The actress will also make her debut this year in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt’s “Hacked”. The trailer will be on Monday and the movie will be on screen in February this year.

