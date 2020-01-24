Myles Stephenson was reportedly attacked in a brawl after a gang of thugs made exceptions to his place in a restaurant.

The 28-year-old Rak-Su singer, who won The X Factor in 2017, was with friends at the popular Sheesh celebrity hangout in Chigwell, Essex when up to nine people attacked her.

The sun has reported that the fight flared “out of nowhere” and the star “I’m A Celebrity” was repeatedly “hit in the head and bent” during the terrible attack.

A source said Myles was urged to move the table by the gang of thugs who shoved her arms in his face when the trouble broke out.

Myles Stephenson was hit by a gang of thugs in a restaurant

(Image: Myles Stephenson / Instagram)

A witness said of the attack: “It exploded in a few seconds. Myles seemed to have sat down with his friends in an area where these other guys seemed to be as if they had already reserved.

“Instead of talking quietly about it, they argued directly.

“A few seconds later, Myles had been hit on the face and body several times and his friends had come in to try to protect him, but they were outnumbered by massive numbers.

“It was terrible to see and a ridiculous overreaction at what had happened.”

The incident continued outside after the security of the restaurant had driven the gang off the premises.

The witness continued: “Glass bottles were smashed and some cars were also damaged – people called for the police.”

The star of I’m A Celebrity was under the rush

(Image: Myles Stephenson / Instagram)

Myles was reportedly shaken by the fight in which he asserted himself in the face of the attack.

Sources say Myles was shocked but braved it, and a friend of the singer added, “Nobody could understand what started it, or whether they were targeting Myles.”

In his Instagram story on Thursday evening, Myles told his fans that he was fine and that there was “no bruising on his body”.

He also confirmed that his friends had survived the incident unscathed and thanked his fans for all of their support messages.

Do you have a story to sell? Contact us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us directly on 0207 29 33033.