“I’m going to take one of my fans on a date on Valentine’s Day”

Davido’s baby mom Chioma will take one of her fans with her on a day on Friday, Valentine’s Day.

She has just signed an ambassadorial agreement with the Nigerian company Crepaway and will take a fan to a restaurant on Friday as part of her activities.

She shared the news and published a video with the caption.

“HI THERE!

I would choose one of the @ crepawaynigeria followers as my Valentine’s Day guest at the restaurant’s opening on Friday 14th. The lucky winner can enjoy all the festivities of the day in our beautiful room and receive a free dinner in the Crepaway.

To participate, just follow @crepawaynigeria and comment #crepawaynigeria under this post on the CREPAWAY PAGE (@crepawaynigeria)! Very simple rules!

I would randomly select the winner and a message from @crepawaynigeria regarding the event will be sent to you on Thursday at 8:00 p.m.! I can’t wait to meet the lucky winner! ❤

LOCATION: CREPAWAY 1089B Adeola Odeku

TIME: 6:00 pm ”

Source: www.ghgossip.com