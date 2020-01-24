I'm coming to Accra - Westley Snipes

Famous American actor Westley Snipes announced his arrival in the country in a viral video.

The launch of the “year of return” initiative by the government and the Ministry of Tourism attracted several tourists to the country in 2019. The reintroduction of Beyond the return brings diasporans on board to visit and invest in the country this year and superstar Westley Snipes will soon be in Ghana.

In a viral video with Gabby Okyere Darko, a prominent member of the ruling NPP party, Westley said:I’m on my way to Accra ”.

Westley Snipes is a popular actor who will be remembered for his famous movie “Blade” which he starred in Daywalker. Other films like Demolition, Passenger 57 and many others have made waves in almost every corner of the world.

“You know that my teacher, Dr. John Hendrick Clarke, the great grandmaster, spent several days in many conditions, the great grandmaster, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, in Ghana, and they told me said as a grandson of them. Africa. So, to honor my elders, I am on my way to Accra, ”he said.

Westley Snipes had the opportunity to meet the President at Davis Switzerland during the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.