“I’m a musician, don’t get involved in politics”: Adnan Sami

Sami previously stated that he should not be held responsible for his father’s actions. When asked how he views the fact that Indian Muslims continue to be held responsible for what the Mughals and other Muslim invaders have done to Hindus for centuries, he said:

“First of all, the best thing about history is that it is past and should be kept in the past because it belongs there. God gave us the eyes to look forward and not backward.

The most important thing is that we forget all of this, because today nobody lives from this time to answer these questions – least of all you (the media) and I or anyone else. “

“Second, it’s all about politics. I’m not a politician. I’m a musician. Just as you wouldn’t ask a politician about Raag Darbari, don’t ask me about politics.

I only know that I am a musician. I spread love through my music. Even those who have problems with me listen to my music and I’m cool with it. God bless them and the Mughals, the British, the Mongols, Alexander the Great – they may have died and made their contribution, so let them rest in peace. Let’s take a look at what we can do for our country instead, “said Sami at the start of his new song ‘Tu yaad aya’.

Since winning Padma Shri, Sami has faced social media anger. Among those who raised objections is Congress spokesman Jaiveer Shergill, who has condemned the BJP government for transferring Sami Padma Shri, who became an Indian citizen only four years ago. Shergill shared a video on Twitter that shows how he acts against the government.

Shergill noted that on the one hand, the retired NCO of the Indian Army, Mohammad Sanaullah, was classified by the center as “Ghuspethiya” in the NRC list, on the other hand, Adnan Sami, whose father fought India during the 1999 Kargil War, was honored with the Padma Shri.