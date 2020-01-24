Sensational Nigerian singer Asa in a recent interview said she was a proud Marlian, even though she has already been the victim of Internet fraudsters.

Asa told of her ordeal at the hands of these fraudsters who are known locally as yahoo boys in the interview.

In the interview, he explained how yahoo boys had emptied his account once, but Asa boldly declared that she was part of the Naira Marley movement saying that she was a Marlian.

Listen to the interview below;

Asa reveals that “Yahoo boys” has emptied her account but she is in love with @nairamarley and everything he defends. Another victory for the Marlian nation !!! FULL VIDEO – LINK IN ORGANIC

