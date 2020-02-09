Illinois’ unique privacy law results in a $ 550 million Facebook deal

This file photo dated July 16, 2013 shows a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California. Adam Pezen, Carlo Licata and Nimesh Patel are among the billions of Facebook users who use the website to stay up to date with friends. And like millions of others, the three men shared their own photos and were “tagged” in other snapshots posted by friends, sometimes at the instigation of the site’s proposed tagging feature. But their Illinois addresses put the trio’s names on a lawsuit against Facebook, leading to a groundbreaking $ 550 million settlement last month. (AP Photo / Ben Margot, file)

Adam Pezen, Carlo Licata and Nimesh Patel are among the millions of people who have been tagged on Facebook photos at some point in the past decade, sometimes on the suggestion of an automated tagging feature with facial recognition technology.

However, it was their Illinois addresses that put the trio’s names on a $ 550 million lawsuit recently agreed by Facebook that resulted in payouts of a few hundred dollars to several million Illinois users of the social networking site could lead.

The lawsuit – one of more than 400 filed by a law firm against small and large technology companies in the past five years – claims that Facebook violated Illinois’ s stringent biometric privacy law, which allows people to sue companies that Do not obtain consent before harvesting, including by scanning faces and fingerprints. Proponents of data protection praise the law as the strongest form of protecting the nation from commercial use of such data and have survived the continued efforts of the technology industry and other companies to weaken it.

Lawyers who focus on data protection law believe that the Facebook agreement, if approved by a federal judge, will trigger a new round of lawsuits and increase the likelihood that the goals of the existing agreement will be reflected. The Illinois legal landscape could also shape debates about privacy protection in other states and in Congress, particularly whether individuals should have the right to sue for violations.

“We’re going to see a lot of voters saying, ‘Why not me?'” Said Jay Edelson, a Chicago lawyer whose law firm has sued Facebook for the first time for allegedly violating Illinois law. “In this deal, it will really matter that the difference is whether people go to court and get real relief, or whether they are trampled on by these technology companies.”

Although buying and selling consumer data has become a multi-billion dollar industry, the Illinois Law – the Biometric Information Privacy Act – even preceded Facebook’s iconic “like” feature and was a response to a single company’s flop.

Pay By Touch, a startup that had partnered with grocery stores to offer fingerprint payments, had gone bankrupt and was expected to auction off its assets, including its database of user information. Concerned about where that user data would end up, Illinois legislature quickly enacted a law in 2008 requiring companies to obtain their consent before collecting biometric data and to create a policy specifying how that data is kept and when they will be destroyed.

Illinois residents also had the right to sue $ 1,000 for negligent violations and $ 5,000 for intentional violations.

For years, “literally nothing happened,” said John Fitzgerald, a Chicago lawyer and author of a law book due to be released this year. He could not find a record of a case filed before 2015.

Edelson’s law firm and others focused on class action lawsuits accused Facebook in several lawsuits filed in 2015 for failing to comply with the Illinois standard. The three Illinois men who led the class action suit against Facebook said they were never told that it was a website. The photo tagging system analyzed photos using facial recognition technology, and then created and saved “face templates”.

A federal judge later summarized the cases as a class action lawsuit for Facebook users in Illinois, which were saved as face templates from June 7, 2011.

Facebook only changed the technology last year. The Tag Suggestion Tool has been replaced with a more comprehensive face detection setting that is turned off by default.

The Illinois Law is the basis for two recent lawsuits against Clearview AI, a facial recognition company that collects images by searching social media websites and other locations, and then sells access to its database to law enforcement agencies.

Facebook, Twitter, Venmo and YouTube have all asked Clearview to stop collecting their users’ images after researching the New York Times and Buzzfeed.

Although there are lawsuits in Illinois against other major technology companies, including Google, Snapchat, and Shutterfly, the vast majority of cases are filed on behalf of employees who have been instructed to use fingerprint scanning systems to track their work hours, and that Employers or the systems blame ‘creators who do not get their prior approval.

Illinois is one of three states where the use of biometric data is regulated. However, the other two, Texas and Washington, do not allow individual lawsuits, but delegate enforcement to their attorneys general.

The State Chamber of Commerce and technology groups have advocated changes to the admissibility of individual lawsuits or the exemption from time systems in Gut Illinois.

The Illinois law provides for “litigation over innovation,” said Tyler Diers, executive director for Illinois and the Midwest of the TechNet industrial group, which includes Apple, Facebook and Google.

“This case exemplifies why the Consumer Protection Act should empower government regulators to enforce the pockets of lawyers for class action lawsuits instead of filling them,” Diers said in a statement.

Some companies have decided against the state against the Illinois law. For example, Sony refuses to sell its “Aibo” robot dog to Illinois residents, and says that the device’s ability to behave differently to individuals depends on facial recognition technology.

Proponents of the law argue that compliance is not difficult. Simply tell consumers that you plan to use biometric data and get their consent.

State representative Ann Williams said the ability to sue is critical to consumers facing global companies that make billions of dollars a year.

“If the penalty is just a fine, it’s the cost of it,” said Williams. “An agreement like (the Facebook case) is about real money going to consumers.”

However, lawyers defending smaller companies argue that the law should be restricted to allow the use of fingerprint scanners to record employee hours worked.

“Small and medium-sized businesses really don’t have the resources to defend these cases or reach a big deal,” said Mary Smigielski, a partner at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith and co-leader of the group that focuses on biometric analysis in Illinois concentrated law.

The Facebook case was wrapped around Illinois and California courtrooms for nearly five years, before an agreement was announced last month, days after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear arguments.

Edelson hopes that the $ 550 million deal that lawyers have made in the record-breaking case for a data protection claim will put pressure on lawyers to refuse credit monitoring or negligible cash payments, which are more common in data protection lawsuit settlement agreements ,

Persons who are eligible for the comparison will be contacted directly and do not have to take any action until then, according to the lawyers on this case.

